Raphael Lunetta
Won Best New Chef at:
JiRaffe
Citrus Scallop Ceviche
Curried Chicken Kebabs
Josiah Citrin and Raphael Lunetta's Crispy Salmon with Balsamic Glaze
Tapioca and Fruit Pudding
Grilled Shrimp with Basil Emulsion
Grilled Tomato, Onion and Fennel Salad
Snapper with Cucumber Vinaigrette
Carnitas and Chutney Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Potato Salad with Roasted Shallot Dressing
Braised Endives
