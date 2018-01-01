Phillip Perrow

Restaurant: Dutch & Co. (Read a review)

Location: Richmond, VA

Why He's Amazing: Because he and co-chef Caleb Shriver are enlivening Richmond's food scene with unexpected ingredient combinations like spiced pork rillettes with honey-roasted nuts, pig's skin corn bread and pickled squash.

Culinary School: Johnson & Wales University (Charleston, SC)

background: Aziza's, Acacia (/sites/default/files/ichmond)

Quintessential Dish: The Perfect Egg: a rye crumb–encrusted soft-boiled egg with cured salmon, sprouted quinoa, braised cabbage and cumin yogurt

Where He's From: Perrow was born and raised in Richmond.

How He Got into Cooking: "I knew I didn't want to do the typical four-year college. I did it for a month and just decided it wasn't for me. Before that I had a job washing dishes for a summer at the beach and loved the environment of the restaurant and loved how hands-on and active it was."

Grill Masters: On Saturdays, the pair serves their weekly changing house-made All-American hot dogs (one past concoction was a French Dip hot dog with smoky beef jus) and not-so-American stroopwafels for dessert. You can also buy packages of each week's franks to grill in your own backyard.