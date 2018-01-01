Phillip Lopez

Restaurant: Root (Read a review)

Location: New Orleans

Why He's Amazing: Because he's making New American food that's unabashedly postmodern. For instance, a dish of scallops with chorizo dust and caramelized cauliflower, served in a cigar box with Cohiba smoke piped in, is an ode to his Mexican-Cuban father's leathery-smelling cigars.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Coastal Grill (/sites/default/files/irginia Beach), Citronelle (Washington, DC); August, Lüke, American Sector, Rambla (New Orleans)

Quintessential Dish: Smoked cornmeal-encrusted oysters with mustard green foam

Born: New Orleans. But growing up in an Army family, he traveled all over the world: Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Holland and Puerto Rico.

Kitchen Gadgetry: "One of the cool things I have now is an ultrasonic homogenizer. You can immerse flavors into different liquids and mediums using ultrasonic waves, almost like a really high-tech tuning fork. But at the other end of the table, there's an old-school mortar and pestle. We use both of them for different aspects in our kitchen."

Most Cherished Souvenir: "My parents and I ate at this awesome little brasserie in Paris when I was a kid. My father loved all the crazy stuff like headcheese, but all I wanted to eat was french fries. The waiter was trying to cook something in front of me to make me eat. Finally I started smiling and eating this braised ragout of thin noodles and white sauce, and he gave me the sauté pan to take home. I still have it, to this day. It's the kind of thing you want to keep forever."