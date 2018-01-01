Paul Liebrandt

Why he won Because after training at some of England and France’s most hallowed places, he expertly prepares food that’s both ambitious and delicious.

Born 1976 Raised London

Experience Restaurant Marco Pierre White and Pied à Terre, London; Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Oxford, England; Pierre Gagnaire, Paris; Gilt, New York City.

Favorite cheap eat Ramen soup with pork broth at Ippudo NY in Manhattan.

Favorite kitchen tool ShamWow, the super-absorbent shammy cloth that was made famous on an infomercial. “I’m obsessed with it for completely drying off foods like sous-vide beef.”

Ingredient obsession Calamondin, the fresh Asian citrus that’s like a cross between a lemon and a clementine.

Memorable cooking experience Making liquid-nitrogen cocktails (“there was lots of smoke”) at the launch party for the film Ocean’s 13 in Las Vegas. “I got stuck in an elevator with Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon. They’re all nice guys.”