Paul Carmichael

Restaurant: Momofuku Má Pêche (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he revamped Má Pêche's menu with flavors from his childhood in Barbados, and even added haute dim sum-style dishes to the already elegant offerings.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Perla (/sites/default/files/an Juan, Puerto Rico); WD-50, Asiate, The Tasting Room, Aquavit (New York City)

Quintessential Dish: Whole boneless porgy with hot sauce, fennel and lime

Where He Finds Inspiration: In the flavors he remembers from Barbados. "The porgy, specifically, was inspired by my father. He loved fried fish and put hot sauce on everything."

Culinary Mentors: Marcus Samuelsson, Nils Norén (whom Carmichael met at Aquavit) and Wylie Dufresne

Newest Menu Offering Dim sum-inspired small plates like lobster rice, duck fat challah and clam ceviche, passed tableside and served from carts to accompany diners' meals.