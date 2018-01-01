Food & Wine
Paul Bertolli
Pair the Season's Best Ingredients with California's Best Wines
Poached Salmon Salad
Roasted Potatoes with Olives
Shellfish Bruschetta
Artichokes with Garlic and Thyme
Crêpes with Ricotta and Chestnut Honey
Fresh Cherry Crostata
Bruschetta of Spring Vegetables
Salt-Baked Salmon with Prosecco Butter Sauce
Spaghetti with Creamy Pancetta Sauce
Spring Vegetable Soup
Stuffed Leg of Spring Lamb
