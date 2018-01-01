Food & Wine
Patricia Wells
Rabbit Braised in Red Wine
Beef and White Wine Daube
Wheat and Polenta Bread
Smoked Salmon Tartare
Braised Lamb Shanks
White Beans With Mustard & Sage
Pissaladiere | ProvenÇal Onion Tart
Braised Potatoes with Fresh Bay Leaves
Winter Apple Gratin
Smoked Salmon Rolls with Salmon Caviar
Cheesy Semolina with Bay Leaf
Provençal Red Wine Daube
The Vegetable Redemption
Pork Tenderloin with Bell Peppers and Chipotles
Chez Benoit's Spring Salad
Wild Mushroom and Walnut Tarte Tatin (Tarte Tatin Aux Cepes et Cerneaux de Noix)
Where to Go Next: Provence
Beaumes de Venise Sorbet
Classic Pastry for Rimless Tart
