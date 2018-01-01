Food & Wine
Octavio Becerra
Carrots with Caraway Seeds
Date Cake with Pistachio Lebneh
Grilled Quail with Pine Nuts and Currants
Octavio's Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Truffle Oil
Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Hazelnut Vinaigrette
Toasted Wheat Berries with Pancetta and Roasted Apples
Winter Squash and Gouda Croquettes
Bitter Orange Compote
Roasted Beet Salad with Lemon Crème Fraîche
