Nobu Matsuhisa

Won Best New Chef at: Matsuhisa, Beverly Hills

F&W Star Chef

Restaurants: Matsuhisa (Beverly Hills, Aspen); Nobu (multiple international locations); Nobu Next Door (New York)

Recipe you are most famous for?

Black cod with miso.

Who is your food mentor? What is the most important thing you learned from him/her?

My mentor’s name is Nakane, and he taught me: Don’t waste anything.

Favorite cookbook of all time and why?

I didn’t use cookbooks.

What is the most cherished souvenir you've brought back from a trip?

I went to Kenya, and I bought back highly decorative beads.

If you were going to take Thomas Keller out to eat, where would it be?

I would like to take chef Thomas to Nobu Tokyo.

What ingredient will people be talking about in five years?

Miso.

Name two or three dishes that define who you are.

Sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing; new style sashimi and black cod with miso.

What do you eat straight out of the fridge, standing up? What is your favorite snack?

Yogurt. I like french fries.