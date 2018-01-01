Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Nancy Verde Barr
Autumn Antipasto
Mashed Potatoes with Mascarpone
Roasted Turkey with Sausage-Apple Stuffing
Pork Medallions with Prosciutto, Arugula and Tomatoes
Chocolate-Nut Cassata
Oven-Roasted Butternut Squash with Marsala
Sausage-Apple Stuffing
Pork with Arugula, Prosciutto and Tomatoes
The Four-Hour Thanksgiving Feast
Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up