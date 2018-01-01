Food & Wine
Michael Romano
Won Best New Chef at:
Union Square Cafe
Perciatelli alla Gricia
Sautéed Chicken with Mushroom-Dill Cream Sauce
Penne with Ricotta and Tomato Sauce
Farfalle with Crabmeat and Oregano Butter
Seared Lamb alla Romana
Handmade Pasta with Tomato and Artichoke Sauce
Marble Fudge Brownies
Honey-Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
Seared Salmon with Sweet Corn, Shiitakes and Spinach
Scallops in Zucchini Nests
Apple-Cranberry Oatmeal
Spiced Shrimp and Tomato Kebabs
Chicken with Mustard Seed and Onion Sauce
Spicy Corn Pudding with Roasted Red Pepper
Crab and Endive Salad with Creamy Cognac Dressing
Steamed Mussels with Smoky Bacon
Frascatelli Carbonara
Summer Squash Soup with Basil
Italian Seafood Salad with String Beans
