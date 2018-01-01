Food & Wine
Melissa Kelly
Classic Swiss Cheese Fondue
Cured Salmon Tartare with Cilantro
Farro and Green Bean Salad
Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote
Herb and Onion Pizzettes
Individual Quince Tartes Tatins with Sheep's Milk Ice Cream
Cherry Tomato Salad
Chickpea Panelle with Goat Cheese and Salsa Rustica
Grilled Maple-Brined Pork Chops
Grilled Squid Salad with Celery Leaf Pesto
Maine Lobster and Asparagus Salad with Curry Vinaigrette
Sweet Risotto Fritters with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote
Prosciutto and Fennel Salad with Persimmon Vinaigrette
Sheep's Milk Ice Cream
