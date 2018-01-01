Food & Wine Featured Contributor

In the Treasured series, photographer Melanie Dunea of My Last Supper takes a peek into the minds of working chefs and gets them to reveal their most prized possessions.

Melanie Dunea is known for her iconic portraits of world-renowned chefs, artists, musicians, celebrities and other prominent figures.

Her photography has been published and exhibited worldwide and Dunea has been honored with awards from American Photography, PDN, Communication Arts, Graphis, Society of Publication Designs, International Photography and the Lucie Foundation.

Dunea has published five books, including the acclaimed My Last Supper series. The success of the My Last Supper brand led to Dunea hosting her own radio show on Martha Stewart Living Radio, and the My Last Supper web series. Dunea has also appeared on Charlie Rose, The Rachael Ray Show, Top Chef and The Chew.

She is currently a global ambassador for the charity Operation Smile and serves on the Food Bank For New York City’s Marketing Advisory Committee.

Dunea lives in New York City and is represented by Creative Photographers inc. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @mylastsupper and follow the journey at www.mylastsupper.com.