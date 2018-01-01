Matthew Kirkley

Restaurant: L2O (Read a review)

Location: Chicago

Why He's Amazing: Because he translates his training with haute cooking titans like Paris chef Yannick Alléno into opulent yet playful dishes.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: NoMI, One Sixty Blue, Ria (/sites/default/files/hicago); Joël Robuchon at the Mansion (Las Vegas)

Quintessential Dish: Bouillabaisse of scorpion fish, daurade, clams, fennel and tomato confit

Early Food Sourcing: Kirkley grew up in Baltimore and often went crabbing with his father from docks on the Chesapeake Bay. "Chicken necks are the traditional bait."

Extreme Measures: For the freshest seafood possible, Kirkley had a 200-gallon aquarium installed at L2O. Each of the tank's two chambers has a different salinity level, oxygen content and temperature, one simulating the English Channel, the other closer to that of the California-Oregon coast.

Person He'd Like to Work with Some Day: Henry Rollins, the punk rock star turned spoken word artist and activist. "I'm a fan of strong personalities with a sense of conviction."