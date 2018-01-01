Matthew Accarrino

Restaurant: SPQR

Location: San Francisco

Why He's Amazing: Because he incorporates secrets he learned from some of America's greatest chefs, like Thomas Keller and Tom Colicchio, in his phenomenal updates on traditional Italian dishes.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Olives, Oceana, RM Seafood, Per Se, Craft, Craftsteak, Craftbar (/sites/default/files/ew York City); Craft Los Angeles

Quintessential Dish: Smoked fettuccine with bacon, sea urchin and quail egg

Alternative Career Choice: Growing up, Accarrino wanted to be a professional cyclist.

Favorite Cookbook of All Time: Thomas Keller's The French Laundry Cookbook. "When I went through it, I found so much information tucked into the recipes and headnotes, little techniques like peeling the favas before you blanch them, which I still do to this day. People who trained me had told me to peel favas, but no one had ever explained why. In the book, Keller explained that the peel traps gases that will brown the beans when they're cooked, so peeling them helps them stay greener. Little things like that, from this absolute perfectionist who takes everything to the thousandth degree, all helped shape how I cook today."

Technique Everyone Should Know: How to use xanthan gum. "It can add viscosity to just about anything that has water in it, without requiring any heat. It doesn't taste like anything, either—it's pretty magical. And it's inexpensive."

