Mark Sullivan

Why Because he has successfully stretched the definition of "pub food" to include foie gras and oxtail ragout, but he's not afraid to keep a burger and fries on the menu.

Born New York, NY, 1966.

Education He is a self-taught chef.

Experience 42 Degrees, San Francisco; Plumpjack Squaw Valley Inn, Olympic Valley, CA.

How he describes his food "We call it American, but we're really influenced by European techniqueFrench, Spanish and Italian."

How he got into cooking "I thought I'd give it a year. But when I was working, I never watched the clock. I just loved what I was doing."

Favorite cheap mealA beer and a burrito at La Cumbre Taqueria in San Francisco's Mission District.

Bedside reading "Lately, I've been interested in management. I'm reading a book called Jack Welch and the GE Way by Robert Slater."

Favorite kitchen tool The tamis (drum sieve). "It creates a fine, even texture. I like hand tools in general. I don't think you need a lot of electrical equipment in a kitchen."

About his recipe Sullivan says the best part of making his shell bean soup with pistou is "the meditative task of peeling the fresh beans. And I love the creamy texture of the cranberry beans."

Won Best New Chef at: Village Pub, Woodside, CA