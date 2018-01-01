Food & Wine
Marcella Hazan
Marinated Fish with Salmoriglio Sauce
Sautéed Pork Scallops with Scallions and Capers
Bacaro-Style Fried Meatballs with Potato (Le Polpettine dei Bacari)
Cannellini Soup
Celery and Ham Sandwiches (Tramezzini di Sedano e Prosciutto Cotto)
Chestnut-Chocolate Puree with Whipped Cream (Monte Bianco)
Marcella’s Favorite Seafood Recipe
Fish in Crazy Water
Fried Zucchini
Gorgonzola and Mâche Sandwiches (Tramezzini con Gorgonzola e Gallinella)
Marinated Fried Sole (Sfogi in Saor)
Granny Smith Apple Sorbet with Muscat and Grappa
Roasted Eggplant with Peppers and Cucumbers
Grilled Stuffed Veal Chops
Mara's Pasta with Broccoli and Scallop Sauce
Hard-Boiled Egg Sandwiches with Anchovies and Capers (Tramezzini con le Uova Sode)
Pasta with Abruzzi-Style Lamb Sauce
Seasoned Sliced Pan-Grilled Beef Steaks
Shrimp with Tomato and Chile Pepper
