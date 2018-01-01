Loren Falsone

Why With Eric Moshier, her husband and co-chef, Falsone has reinterpreted Italian home cooking in an inventive, modern, American way.

Born East Setauket, NY, 1970.

Education Johnson & Wales, Providence.

Experience Al Forno, in Providence.

First thing cooked Apple pie. "Everybody took one bite and spit it out. I think I put in a cup of salt instead of a cup of sugar."

Mentors Johanne Killeen and George Germon, founders of Al Forno. (The two are also partners in Empire.)

An embarrassing moment Killeen and Germon took her to Italy during truffle season, and she didn't like the taste of truffles. "Johanne was appalled. But George said, 'Don't worry, honey. I didn't like them at first, either.'"

What she'd be if she weren't a chef A jazz singer. "Whenever I've had too much to drink at a party, you can rest assured I'll get up and sing."

Vice Chocolate. "I had a dream that I was in a movie and I had to eat lots of chocolates. The director kept saying, 'Go faster!' I woke up and thought, You've got some issues, girl."

Next project Writing a novel set in a restaurant with her husband.

Won Best New Chef at: Empire, Providence, Rhode Island