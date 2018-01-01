Linton Hopkins

Why he won Because he’s so passionate about Southern cooking at his amazing places: the elegant Restaurant Eugene and the superfun Holeman and Finch.

Born 1966 Raised Atlanta

Education The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

Experience Mr. B’s Bistro and Windsor Court, New Orleans.

Favorite food show No Reservations with Anthony Bourdain. “He shows that all cultures eat everything. At H&F, we can sell 20 orders of testicles a night. People crave honesty in their ingredients.”

Culinary hero Modern French cuisine pioneer Fernand Point. “He lived in a small town, not Paris, and made everyday food. He’d tweak a dish for 15 years.”

Fantasy restaurant “A place called Preservation, without any refrigeration. Country ham would sit out; it would drive the local health inspector crazy.”

Favorite cheap eat Carvers Country Kitchen in Atlanta. “My ideal ‘meat and three’ there is fried chicken, creamed corn, lima beans and braised peas.”