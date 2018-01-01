Kevin Sbraga

Restaurant: Sbraga, The Fat Ham (Read a review)

Location: Philadelphia

Why He's Amazing: Because the Top Chef winner combines global influences in unexpected ways with spectacular results, as in his Greek red wine–braised octopus with African piri piri pepper sauce.

Culinary School: Johnson & Wales University (North Miami)

background: The Ritz-Carlton (Naples, FL); Pano's & Paul's (Atlanta); Washington Square, The Ritz-Carlton, Garces Group (Philadelphia); Rat's Restaurant (Hamilton, NJ)

Quintessential Dish: Roast pork with provolone pudding and long hots

Kitchen Inspiration: "My father was a baker and my mom was as well. At a young age I had a passion for food and loved it. I have always loved the creative process behind cooking."

On His Top Chef Win: "I wouldn't have a restaurant today with my name on it without the show. The reason I did the show was because I wanted my own place. [The show] made me look at food differently and pay more attention to what the guests like and dislike."

Best-Selling Item: Foie gras soup. "People kind of die over it."