Kevin Pemoulié

Restaurant: Thirty Acres (Read a review)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Why He's Amazing: Because he's helping to make Jersey City a true restaurant destination with his innovative, farm-driven cooking.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: CraftBar, Momofuku Noodle Bar (/sites/default/files/ew York City)

Quintessential Dish: Arctic char with brussels sprouts, chickpeas, beets and togarashi

First Food Industry Job: Pizza delivery boy

What He Learned from David Chang: To be daring

On Moving to Jersey City: "I kind of wanted to get out of the city for a while. I came to Jersey City [in 2010]. My wife and I both really fell in love with the look of it all. It's in the early stage of a burgeoning new culinary scene. New York seems very saturated to me."

Where Thirty Acres Got Its Name: From Boyle's Thirty Acres, an arena built in Jersey City in 1921 to host a boxing match that New York City had rejected. "The story behind the fight and its moving from New York City to Jersey City struck a chord with us. It just so happens to also sounded like a pretty good name for a restaurant—it suggests a certain freshness, I think."