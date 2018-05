Restaurant: Emmer & Rye

Location: Austin

In every ingredient, Kevin Fink sees the potential to create a brilliant new pasta. For instance, pickled beets are an opportunity to mix the brine into the dough. Fink first fell in love with pasta in Italy; then he staged at the Noma test kitchen in Copenhagen and began experimenting. Now, at his restaurant, he uses up to 15 kinds of grain to create pastas like tajarin with a superb grilled kale pesto.