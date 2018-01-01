Kate Heddings

Title: Deputy Food Editor

At Food & Wine since: 2000

Born and Raised: New York City

background: After deciding that I wanted to work in food publishing, I attended The French Culinary Institute in Manhattan and started freelancing in various magazine test kitchens (/sites/default/files/em>Saveur<-em>, Martha Stewart Living<-em>). Eventually, I wound up in cookbook editing (William Morrow, Artisan).

What I Do at Food & Wine: I produce/edit food features as well as a few columns: Fast, Chefs Recipes Made Easy. I also edit two Food & Wine books: The Annual and Best of the Best.

Favorite Thing About my Job: The Test Kitchen. It makes me extremely happy to walk in there every day to see what delicious—and sometimes not so delicious—things are cooking.

Food Obsession: Sweets. In particular I love baked goods like brownies, blondies and cookies. I also love crabs.

Three Things I Really Don't Like: Saffron, raw onions and cooked carrots.

Ideal Eating Day: Dim sum in Chinatown, lunch in Koreatown and family-style Italian for dinner. And dessert between each meal.