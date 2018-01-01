F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website Sophisticated Gourmet

Profile Blogger and burgeoning Instagram star Kamran Siddiqi relies only on natural light for his pictures, a technique he learned in middle school. His blog showcases step-by-step instructions for dishes that any level of cook can prepare at home, with affordable ingredients and very little special equipment. The college student, now based in New Jersey, is also working on a forthcoming cookbook, Hand Made, which will feature baking recipes like his one-bowl chocolate cupcakes.