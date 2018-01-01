Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Josiah Citrin
Won Best New Chef at:
JiRaffe, Santa Monica, California
Roasted Beets with Cheese-Stuffed Dates
Rock Shrimp Cakes
Creamy Cucumber Velouté
Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cakes
Hot 'n' Cold Tomato Soup
Indian-Spiced Sea Bass with Spinach, Peas and Carrots
Josiah Citrin and Raphael Lunetta's Crispy Salmon with Balsamic Glaze
Cobb Salad with Pancetta Chips
Cucumber Soup with Seared Tuna Tartare
Lemon Chicken with Potatoes and Tomatoes
Rack of Lamb with Cabernet Sauce
Sautéed Swiss Chard with Brandied Currants
Citrus-Lemongrass Marinade
Soy-Ginger Marinade
Where to Eat, Drink and Stay in Bennington, VT, According to Chef Josiah Citrin
Extra-Crispy Marinated Chicken Thighs
Mashed Potato-Barley Cakes
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up