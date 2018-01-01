Josh Keeler

Restaurant: Two Boroughs Larder (Read a review)

Location: Charleston, SC

Why He's Amazing: Because his laid-back yet delicious approach to whole-animal cooking has made his restaurant an instant success.

Culinary School: The New England Culinary Institute (Essex Junction, VT)

background: El Vez, Parc (/sites/default/files/hiladelphia); Monza (Charleston)

Quintessential Dish: Lamb sweetbreads (lamb belly with celery root, smoked dates and dukkah)

Hometown: Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; one of his best-loved menu items is a nod to his roots: pork scrapple with egg and cheddar on a hard roll. (Insider tip: It's only served until 3 p.m.)

What's for Sale at The Larder: At the market inside his stylish restaurant and craft beer bar, diners can buy everything from kitchen tools to Ibérico ham to local milk and eggs.

On How Charleston Is Taking to Bone Marrow and Organ Meats: "We had a 10-year-old kid ordering pig's head! People are really liking it."