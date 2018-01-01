Jordan Kahn

Restaurant: Red Medicine (Read a review)

Location: Beverly Hills

Why He's Amazing: Because he's created a menu full of fantastic Vietnamese flavors—and has never been to Vietnam.

Culinary School: Johnson & Wales University (Charleston, SC)

background: Michael Mina/XIV (/sites/default/files/os Angeles), Alinea (Chicago), Per Se (New York), the French Laundry (Yountville, CA)

Quintessential Dish: Imperial Wagyu beef brisket braised with palm sugar and fish sauce

Fast Track: Kahn, who trained as a pastry chef, talked the dean at Johnson & Wales into letting him complete the two-year program in eight months.

Los Angeles Loyalist: "The ingredients here are unbelievable. Everybody talks about Northern California, but I'd put what we have here up against any other part of the country."

On Working at Alinea: "It was an intense, dense experience. One year there felt like five years anywhere else."