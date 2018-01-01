Food & Wine
Joanne Weir
Baby Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Dried Cherries
Middle Eastern Bread Salad With Mint, Peppers And Tomatoes
Cold Cucumber Soup with Mint
Moroccan Phyllo Rolls With Shrimp And Scallops
Crispy Pita Chips With Za'atar
Moroccan Sweet And Hot-Pepper Tomato Relish
Fresh Fennel Soup
Salmon with Lemon-Shallot Relish and Prosciutto Chips
Venetian Lemon Shake
Grilled Chicken With Arugula and Orange Salsa Verde
Spice-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Lemon-Cucumber Raita
Pork Chops with Mustard-Caper Sauce
Lamb Chops with Lavender Salt
Spring Minestrone
Penne with Spicy Sausage and Chard
Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon
Turkish Pizza With Red-Hot Spiced Lamb And Tomatoes
Penne with Lemon and Herb Salad
Sugar Snap Pea and Prosciutto Salad
