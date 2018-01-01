Food & Wine
Jehangir Mehta
Sweet-and-Sour Tamarind Chutney
Red Potato and Green Pea Samosas
Shrimp Fritters
Fragrant Fennel Brittle
Dirty Martini
Blood Orange Cosmo
Coriander-Lamb Nan Pizzas
Zucchini and Hummus Nan Pizzas
Spicy Chickpea Chat
Tomato-Cilantro Raita
Chile-Kale Salad with Fennel
Vegetable Scrap Stock
Garlicky Coconut Soup
Puffed Rice Crunch
Rosemary-Mint Highball
