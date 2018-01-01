Restaurant: Danji, Hanjan (Read a review)

Location: New York City

Why He's Amazing: Because he's cooking fantastic Korean food, gastropub style.

Culinary School: The French Culinary Institute (New York City)

background: Daniel, Masa (New York City)

Quintessential Dish: Spicy whelk salad with buckwheat noodles at Danji

Global Citizen: Born in Seoul, he moved to England when he was three, then to New York City at age 10.

Change of Plans: Kim was three years into medical school when he decided to quit to pursue cooking professionally. "I wanted a career where I could help people, but I found out I actually wanted to please people... Most people leave [Danji] happy and that means a lot."

Expansion: His second restaurant, a Korean joomak (a.k.a. tavern) called Hanjan, opened in December 2012.