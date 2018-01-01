Greg Vernick

Restaurant: Vernick Food & Drink (Read a review)

Location: Philadelphia

Why He’s Amazing: Because he has talent for amplifying natural flavors in simple yet striking combinations, as in a dish that combines creamy morels with Meyer lemon glaze on sourdough toast.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park, NY)

background: Per Se, Perry St., Jean-Georges, Tocqueville (/sites/default/files/ew York City)

Quintessential Dish: Arctic char carpaccio with crispy skin, dill and chile oil

Born into the Business: “My mom owned a restaurant in Haddonfield, New Jersey. The bus stopped right in front of it and I’d go there after school. That’s where my childhood took place.”

What He Learned from Jean-Georges Vongerichten: Take “the most direct route to delicious. I think all of his restaurants kind of encompass that. [At Vernick Food & Drink] we don’t try to go too far in any direction.”

Dream Job: For a year, Vernick flew between Vancouver, Doha (Qatar), Dubai and Tokyo, hiring and training crews at new Jean-Georges restaurants.