F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website Whip and Click

Profile Photographer Evi Abeler creates striking, minimalist images of seasonal dishes made by her blogging partner, pastry chef Albane Sharrard. In her Harlem, New York, studio, she takes a DIY approach to styling, using hand-dyed linens, say, or repurposing salvaged wooden flower boxes as stands. "If you make your own things, you know you won't see them someplace else," she says. Her favorite prop is her "magic" fork. "It's vintage, with a beautiful patina and simple shape. Can't get a picture right? Use the magic fork."