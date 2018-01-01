Restaurant: Fork

Location: Philadelphia

Why He's Amazing: In one of the country's most exciting new restaurant cities, he has revitalized a local standby with exceptional Italian-accented dishes. His remarkable baking program includes a tasting of meat, seafood and vegetable breads: dry-aged beef brioche, squid-ink sponge bread and sour rye bread with dehydrated beets.

Quintessential Dish: Roast lamb with charred eggplant and olive crumble.

Culinary School: The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY.

Restaurant CV: Torrisi Italian Specialties, Casa Lever, La Fonda del Sol, Del Posto, New York City.

First Job in a Kitchen: At age 14, he was hired as a dishwasher in Mossyrock, Washington, where he grew up.

Equipment He Wishes Someone Would Invent: A vacuum to suck up the ashes at his new grill restaurant, a.kitchen. "We have this new charcoal grill, but the ash suffocates the coals. I want a vacuum that will handle 1,000-degree ash. I wish there was a grill sensei: Someone who could design a grill that's exactly right for you and has solutions for all your grill problems," he says.

Torrisi Italian Specialties, Casa Lever, La Fonda del Sol, Del Posto (New York City)

How Working at Del Posto Informs His Cooking Today: "Del Posto was sort of the shaping of my Italian experience. I don't do traditional Italian, I'm not trying to do Italian, but I take that perspective and approach. I make it something that's very comfortable but modern." For example, Kulp salts and dehydrates pieces of shaved cantaloupe and watermelon to make a sort of vegan prosciutto he pairs with buffalo mozzarella. And he makes pappardelle from grains that are deliberately burned before being milled and mixed into dough, to give the pasta a super-earthy flavor.

Advice to Budding Chefs: "Find a restaurant you connect with. Don't worry what you're going to get paid—take it as a craft that you're learning, not a paycheck you're earning. The more time you put in, the faster you'll learn."

