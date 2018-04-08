Letter From the Editor: Setting a New Table

You'll notice a new look in this issue of Food & Wine, a redesign led by Creative Director Winslow Taft. It’s part of an ongoing evolution toward crafting an even smarter, more fun, and more useful read at every turn.

Our goals with this redesign were:

1. To deliver even more useful information that helps you to discover and enjoy the best of food and drink and to elevate your everyday.

2. To bring food and drink forward. We’ve expanded Handbook, our ever-popular weeknight cooking manual, and moved it up front. We’ve also made Bottle Service its own section to broaden our wine, craft beer, and spirits coverage led by Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle.

3. To aid navigation. We’ve created more distinct sections to sharpen our editorial focus on the topics that matter to you, including travel, home, and a new back page authored by Special Projects Director Gail Simmons.

4. To widen our lens. You’ll begin to see more stories from the wider world of food and drink, from cities big and small, by a more diverse set of writers.

Like any creative endeavor, F&W will continue to evolve, so feel free to email me your thoughts. We’ll use your feedback to continue to refine the pages in the coming months as we usher in the next class of Best New Chefs, toast at the top of the mountain at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Food & Wine—as always, in style.

From the Home Office

EASY DRINKING

I’m hooked on two eminently drinkable reds: the effervescent 2015 Zanotto Rosso Col Fondo Veneto, spotted first on the menu of New York City’s Café Altro Paradiso, and Valenti’s 2013 Norma Etna Rosso, a juicy Sicilian dream of a wine with fresh acidity.

PLANCHA POWER

Trust me, you need a Lodge carbon steel griddle. I’ve used mine as a plancha for years to transform my gas grill into a restaurant-style sear station for burgers, fish, and vegetables. Read more about it and get the recipes in 8 Tips for Grilling a la Plancha.

HOUSE BLEND

My go-to spice mix now is equal parts toasted and slightly crushed cumin, coriander, Aleppo or Urfa pepper, and sesame seeds. Make a big batch and deploy liberally to add crunch, intrigue, and pops of earthy flavor to salads, grilled meats, or whole grains.