Dan Fox

Restaurant: Heritage Tavern (Read a review)

Location: Madison, WI

Why He's Amazing: Because not only is his Asian-accented cooking both hearty and refined, he also raises his own heritage pigs.

Culinary School: Kendall College (Chicago)

background: The Madison Club (/sites/default/files/adison); Spring, Everest (Chicago)

Quintessential Dish: Fried suckling pig leg and blackfin tuna sashimi (with lomo-roasted potatoes, chicharrones, caramelized vegetables, Bibb lettuce and Korean chile paste)

On Cooking in Europe: "When I was in Austria, I was tucked right into the Alps. Surprisingly, their cuisine closely parallels Wisconsin's. And in Provence, too, the ingredients were very similar."

Heritage Hogs: Fox is the founder and owner of Fox Heritage Farms in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, where he raises Mangalitsas, Swabian-Halls and seven other old-fashioned hog varieties.

On the Cooking Styles He Combines: "One thing I like about Japanese cuisine is it's very ingredient focused, and French cuisine is very technique driven. If you can master both, you're pretty freakin' good."

