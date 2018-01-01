Restaurant: Cotton (Read a review)

Location: Monroe, LA

Why He's Amazing: Because he's sourcing the best ingredients—from cornmeal and sweet potatoes to rabbits, venison and duck eggs—from friends and neighbors for his updated and spectacular Southern dishes.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Sage (Monroe, LA); internships at Commander's Palace and Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse (New Orleans)

Quintessential Dish: Muscovy duck wraps: bacon-wrapped duck breast with local honey glaze

Greatest Inspiration: His grandparents. "I went to the 'School of Grandmother's Kitchen.' I grew up hunting, fishing, raising my own gardens. We were always cooking, canning, preserving, you name it."

Previous Accolades: Bahr won the "King of Louisiana Seafood" title (complete with crown) at the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience competition in 2011. The following year, he was the winning chef on Season 12 of Food Network's Chopped.

On his Chopped win: "It gets it out there that we have great food all over the state of Louisiana, not just in New Orleans. That is something I'm passionate about, where I live."