Clifford Harrison
Won Best New Chef at:
Bacchanalia
Chocolate-Walnut Biscotti
Cumin Seed Crackers
Grilled Asparagus with Mozzarella
Vanilla Ice Milk and Espresso Parfaits
Sparkling Citrusade
Spring Spinach and Garlic Frittata
Strawberry Biscuits with Honey and Crème Fraîche
Radishes with Chive Butter
Roasted Chioggia Beets with Feta
