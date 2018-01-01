Chris Hodgson

Restaurant: Hodge's (Read a review)

Location: Cleveland

Why He's Amazing: Because he pioneered Cleveland's acclaimed food-truck scene with his quirky takes on American comfort food, now featured at this brick-and-mortar spot.

Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

background: Christopher's Crush (/sites/default/files/hoenix), The Spotted Pig (New York), Dim and Den Sum Truck (Cleveland)

Quintessential Dish: Shrimp and "grits"—pan-fried polenta—with Korean sausage and curry beurre blanc

TV Fame: His food truck, Hodge Podge Truck, finished second on the Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race in September 2011. He returned to the screen in 2013, competing (sans truck) on Food Network Star.

Why He Returned to Cleveland: "Cleveland needs young people coming back to invest in the city. I wanted to be a part of my hometown."

Awesome Football Snacks: Hodge Podge Stadium Comfort Food recently opened at club level at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium. Among the offerings: The PBLT (pulled pork, bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and Sriracha aioli.)