Chelsea Morse

Title: Associate Editor

At Food & Wine since: 2010

Born and Raised: Mystic, CT (yes, "Mystic Pizza" is a real pizza shop)

background: I worked in nonprofit art galleries in San Francisco before following my heart (/sites/default/files/nd my stomach) back to grad school. I recently completed a Master's in Food Studies at NYU.

What I Do at Food & Wine: I research interesting new food world trends and up and coming chefs for our Trendspotting column.

Salty or Sweet: Salty, every time. I'll take a garlicky dill pickle over a chocolaty cookie any day.

How I Relax: Cooking at home. On Sundays, my husband and I buy vegetables at the amazing produce stands in our neighborhood in Queens and spend the afternoon cooking for the week ahead. It's the best cure I know for the Sunday blues.