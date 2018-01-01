Food & Wine
Charlie Trotter
Coconut Pad Thai with Almond Chile Sauce
Fish Stock
Portobello Mushroom Pave with White Asparagus Vinaigrette
Roasted Tomatoes Stuffed with Couscous, Chanterelles and Pine Nuts
Salmon with Olympia Oysters, Hijiki Seaweed and Ginger-Shiso-Mirin Broth
Terrine of Pickled Herring with Caviar Cream
Preserved Ginger
Herb Oil
Morel, Shiitake and Yellowfoot Mushroom Ragout with Okra, Ramps and Rosemary
