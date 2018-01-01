F&W Digital Food Awards Winner

Website Chantelle Grady

Profile Australian graphic designer–turned–photographer Chantelle Grady is a master at creating moody food images, often shooting extreme close-ups that let you, for instance, see the drops of juice on a sugar-coated strawberry. She also pairs her images with homey recipes, like the buttermilk scones she tops with those strawberries, using typography to evoke the look of an old cookbook. Her inspiration: "I love to wander thrift stores, especially The Salvation Army; it's a gold mine," she says.