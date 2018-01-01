Food & Wine
Cesare Casella
Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Herbed Rice
Bucatini all'Amatriciana
Crisp Celery Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette
Almond-Grappa Cookies
Warm White Bean and Calamari Salad with Garlic Bruschetta
Whole-Milk Ricotta Tart
Grilled Shellfish and Vegetables al Cartoccio
Saltimbocca Di Vitello
Tuscan Chicken with Grilled Fennel and Onions
Shrimp and Green Bean Salad with Marjoram
Baked Cabbage with Cumin and Pancetta
