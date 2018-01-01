Food & Wine
Food & Wine
Subscribe
Search
Video
Recipes
Drinks
Travel
Holidays
News
Kitchen & Home
Shop
More
Subscribe
Search
Close
VIDEO
Down
RECIPES
Down
DRINKS
Down
TRAVEL
Down
HOLIDAYS
Down
NEWS
KITCHEN & HOME
Down
SHOP
SUBSCRIBE
Down
Stay Connected
Celestino Drago
Won Best New Chef at:
Drago Ristorante, Santa Monica, CA
Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Fresh Ricotta and Lemon Zest
Farfalle with Creamy Smoked Salmon and Vodka Sauce
Fettuccine with Mushrooms and Prosciutto
Focaccia-Stuffed Squab with Bean Stew
Gemelli with Shrimp and Green Peppercorns
Spaghetti with Curried Seafood Marinara
Tagliolini with Eggplant and Mint
Penne all'Arrabbiata
Pappardelle with Red Wine and Meat Ragù
DELICIOUS DEAL
12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up