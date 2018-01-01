Food & Wine
Carla Hall
Ombré Potato and Root Vegetable Gratin
Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata
Pimento Cheese with Salt-and-Pepper Butter Crackers
Buttery Butternut Squash Rolls
Buttermilk Eggnog Pie
Clove-and-Cider-Glazed Ham
Lemony Gingerbread Layer Cake
Green Beans with Roasted Almond Crumble
Butter Lettuce Salad with Fresh Cranberry Vinaigrette
Spiced-Lamb and Potato Pie
Quinoa Salad with Spring Vegetables
Rhubarb Pudding Cake
Skillet Cornbread
5 Tips That Carla Hall Would Tell Her Younger Self
Buttermilk Biscuits
Quinoa Salad with Spring Vegetables
Pimento Cheese
Asparagus Soup with Parmesan Shortbread Coins
