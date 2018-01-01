Carl Thorne-Thomsen

Restaurant: Story (Read a review)

Location: Prairie Village, KS

Why He's Amazing: Because he's turning out incredible European-inspired dishes in a shopping center in suburban Kansas.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: 40 Sardines (/sites/default/files/verland Park, KS); Michael Smith Restaurant, Extra Virgin (Kansas City, MO)

Quintessential Dish: Braised beef short ribs with gnocchi, bacon, green beans and onion rings

Former Career: Writer: "Short stories, novels, plays, lots of fiction."

How He Got into the Food Industry: "There wasn't any kind of light switch. I gradually became interested in food. My first job was in a gourmet food store/café/coffee bar and we did lunches. I was introduced to that shop because I bought ingredients there. I had a dream of opening [my own] simple little restaurant, and the dream never went away."

Secret Indulgence: "Kettle Chips. The plain ones in the brown wrapper."