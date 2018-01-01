Food & Wine
Bobby Flay
Chocolate-Coconut S'mores
Sorghum Barbecue Sauce
Fresh Mint and Smoked Chile Vinaigrette
Watermelon-Tequila Cocktails
Grilled Asparagus Salad
Deviled Eggs with Pickled Shrimp
Grilled Lemons and Pita
Collard Greens with Black-Eyed Peas
Green-Chile Bacon Burgers with Goat Cheese
"Barbecued" Mahi Mahi with Yellow Pepper-Cilantro Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Toasted Chiles, Coconut Milk, Lime and Crushed Peanuts
Fried Chicken with Honey Mustard
Charred Yellow Pepper Sauce
Reinvented Russian Dressing
Smoked Chile Butter
Ancho-and-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Black Bean Sauce and Jalapeño Crema
Grilled Jerk-Rubbed Swordfish with Habanero-Mint Glaze
Smoked Lamb with Sorghum Barbecue Sauce
Skate with Smoked Chile Butter, Capers, Tarragon and Tomato Salad
