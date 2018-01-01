Food & Wine
Bill Telepan
Smoked Trout Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette
Savoy Cabbage, Kohlrabi and Grapefruit Salad
Shirred Eggs with Mushrooms and Swiss Chard
Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette
Bacon-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Buttery Root Vegetable Ragout
Candy Cane Beet Salad with Orange and Fennel
Caramelized Onion and Polenta Tart
Celery Root-Potato Pancakes with Green Apple Sour Cream
Frisée Salad with Pears, Blue Cheese and Hazelnuts
Garlic Vinaigrette
Spicy Carrots with Peperoncini
Baked Broccoli Ravioli
Cauliflower with Pine Nut Crumble
Fettuccine with Walnut-Parsley Pesto
Roasted Winter Squash, Ham and Parsley Salad
Grilled Quail with Chicories and Almonds
Shrimp with Lemon Bread Crumbs and Potato-Caper Salad
Latin-Spiced Chicken in Lettuce Cups
