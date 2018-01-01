Barry Maiden

Why he won Because he combines ingredients from New England and the South with French techniques to create excellent, not-quite-traditional dishes.

Born 1975 Raised Abingdon, VA

Education The New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, VT.

Experience L’Espalier and Sel de la Terre, Boston; Lumière, W. Newton, MA.

Memorable meal “One summer on Cape Cod, we gathered littlenecks and steamers for a clambake. I stood in the water and ate my first raw oyster. I was spitting out sand, but it was incredible.” ingredient obsession Sorghum. “We make gastriques [sweet vinegar sauces] with it and use it to finish sauces.”

Menu item he’s proudest of Beef-tongue canapé. “I put shaved tongue on toast with mustard and melted Gruyère. People don’t usually like tongue—even my mother didn’t want to try it—but it sells.”

Favorite kitchen tool A Cookshack smoker. “That smoker is the reason we can make bacon. It wouldn’t be Hungry Mother without our Cookshack smoker.”