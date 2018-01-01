Food & Wine
Anissa Helou
Feta, Tomato and Red Onion Salad
Kibbe in Yogurt Sauce
Okra and Tomato Stew with Cilantro
Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro
Moroccan Rice Pudding with Toasted Almonds
Tangy Spinach Pastries
Moroccan Spiced Lamb-and-Rice Meatballs
Roast Chickens with Lebanese Rice and Pomegranate Jus
Moroccan Olive Bread
Fattoush
Ful Medammes
Garlicky Eggplant Salad with Tomato Sauce
Grilled Swordfish Kebabs
Lamb Tagine with Prunes
Spiced-Lamb-Stuffed Zucchini
Tangy Red-Pepper-and-Nut Dip
Citrus-Scented Lamb Stew
