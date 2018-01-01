Andrew Taylor

Restaurant: Eventide Oyster Co., Hugo's (Read a review)

Location: Portland, ME

Why He's Amazing: Because he and his co-chef Mike Wiley's restaurants combine the best of old-school Maine oyster bars with updates like cleverly flavored sauces (kimchi ice) and fried oysters served in steamed buns, Korean style.

Culinary School: Self-taught

background: Daniel's Broiler, Rover's (/sites/default/files/eattle); Clio (Boston)

Quintessential Dish: Eventide Oyster Co.: Eventide lobster roll with brown butter vinaigrette; Hugo's: Nori-wrapped hake with pickled rutabaga, salt roasted beet and smoked hake XO sauce

Higher Ed: Taylor has a degree in economics from Bates College (Lewiston, Maine).

Treasure Hunting: Taylor regularly forages the Maine shore for ingredients like beach peas, beach mustard, sea beans and sea rocket. In 2013, he, his co-chef, Mike Wiley and their partner, Arlin Smith, bought a skiff so they could dive offshore for wild edibles.